Toyota Corolla sedan gets the GR Sport treatment

Brussels, Belgium - Toyota’s European division has revealed a GR Sport version of the Corolla Sedan and while it adds some extra visual flavour to the already sharply styled four-door, there are unfortunately no performance mods to speak of here.

Instead the Corolla GR Sport soldiers on with the standard 1.6-litre petrol and 1.8-litre hybrid powertrains that are offered in Europe, although if the GR Sport ever made it to South Africa, it would likely be fitted with the 2-litre engine that powers our range-topping models.

But will there ever be an actual performance version of the Corolla?

It is strongly rumoured that Toyota is working on a GR version of the Corolla Hatch, powered by the same 192kW 1.5-litre three-cylinder turbopetrol engine that's found in the GR Yaris.

But for now though, the most spicy Corolla on offer is the GR Sport, and it does at least get an interesting visual makeover.