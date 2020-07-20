Toyota Corolla sedan gets the GR Sport treatment
Brussels, Belgium - Toyota’s European division has revealed a GR Sport version of the Corolla Sedan and while it adds some extra visual flavour to the already sharply styled four-door, there are unfortunately no performance mods to speak of here.
Instead the Corolla GR Sport soldiers on with the standard 1.6-litre petrol and 1.8-litre hybrid powertrains that are offered in Europe, although if the GR Sport ever made it to South Africa, it would likely be fitted with the 2-litre engine that powers our range-topping models.
But will there ever be an actual performance version of the Corolla?
It is strongly rumoured that Toyota is working on a GR version of the Corolla Hatch, powered by the same 192kW 1.5-litre three-cylinder turbopetrol engine that's found in the GR Yaris.
But for now though, the most spicy Corolla on offer is the GR Sport, and it does at least get an interesting visual makeover.
The GR Sport rolls on black coloured alloy wheels with a contrasting machined finish on the spokes and buyers can choose between 17” and 18” options. The dark theme extends to the car’s grille as well as the door mirrors, centre pillars and side sills, where chrome makes way for piano black trim.
Toyota has also spiced up the car’s tail end with a body coloured boot spoiler, black rear licence plate garnish and the obligatory GR Sport badging. The Corolla Sedan is also available with a black-coloured roof for the first time and buyers can choose from eight exterior colours, including the new Dynamic Grey hue, which is the signature colour for the GR Sport.
Cabin decor includes sports front seats, upholstered in a combination of black cloth and synthetic leather, as well as a black headlining and brushed aluminium scuff plates featuring GR logos.