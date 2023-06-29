Toyota Hilux mild-hybrid put through its paces at Kenya rally

Mild-hybrid (MHEV) versions of the Toyota Hilux and Fortuner are set to be launched in South African in 2024, and the former has already been given a practice run at one of the world’s toughest rallies. This past weekend at the Safari Rally in Kenya, which was the seventh round of the WRC championship, Toyota performed a successful test run of the Hilux MHEV concept model with four-time WRC champion Juha Kankkunen at the wheel and Kenyan actor Jimmi Gathu in the navigator’s seat.

Following the demo run, Kankkunen felt positive about the Hilux MHEV’s prospects on the African continent. "I’m 100% sure that this type of car will fit in Africa very well because there are still long-distance drives and it's very difficult to charge electric cars,“ the former Toyota works driver said. “You can save fuel, which means less CO2. Africa is a good market for this kind of car, and you can make CO2 less with hybrid cars. That is the future."

"I have had the pleasure of driving different models for the Toyota brand from Full-electric car, Hybrid and Hydrogen and can attest that these models are much faster than standard models," he said. Given the rather limited charging infrastructure for electric vehicles in Africa, Toyota believes the Hilux MHEV offers a realistic and immediate option to reduce CO2 emissions on the continent. Toyota hasn’t released any performance data for the upcoming Hilux MHEV production model, but we do know that the system will pair the familiar 2.8-litre turbodiesel engine and six-speed automatic gearbox with an additional 48-Volt battery as well as a small electric motor-generator and other components, including stop-start system.

Given the electric boost, moderate as it may be, it’ likely that the Hilux MHEV will boast a higher system output than the current 2.8 GD-6, which offers 150kW and 500Nm. Although Toyota is making a significant electric vehicle push this decade, with the company having recently announced its intention to mass produce solid-state batteries as well as a more advanced lithium battery that can offer a range of more than 1 000km, the company remains realistic about the ability of certain markets around the world to electrify. Hence the carmaker is embarking on a multi-pronged approach that emphasises hybrid vehicles in markets that are not in a position to embrace electric cars just yet.