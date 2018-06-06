Tokyo, Japan - This is Toyota’s way of introducing the drivers of tomorrow, hands on, to the basics of driving, at the International Tokyo Toy Show from 7-10 June, in a way that builds interest and excitement in a generation that, as young adults, may be too busy online to bother about learning to drive. The Camatte Petta is an open-top, three-seater car, measuring a little more than three metres long and powered by an electric motor, the latest in a series of child-focused show cars that started in 2012.

The Camatte Journey mixes real and virtual; with children sitting in an adapted version of the Camatte Petta miniature car decorated with colourful stickers from worldwide travel destinations and a vintage suitcase on the boot.

They learn about the position of the brake and accelerator pedals using a tablet before moving off in the car down a short course, with changing landscapes projected onto a 220-degree screen, as they take a simulated trip past some of the world’s greatest travel destinations.

We can’t help thinking some parents would find this just as much fun as their kids do...