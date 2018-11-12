Beijing, China - Toyota has already revealed its new-generation Corolla in hatch and wagon formats, and now the focus shifts to what is traditionally the core model in the line-up - the good old four-door sedan. You won’t have to wait long to see what the new sedan looks like as Toyota is planning to reveal it to the world on Friday, November 9, at the Guangzhou Auto Expo in China.

For now Toyota has given us a hint of its silhouette in a teaser video (see below) that shows it will have an up-kicked rear window line as per the hatchback model.

The front-end design is expected to be identical to the hatchback, which bodes well for the rest of the body being a far more exciting proposition than the current version.

The new Corolla five-door has been lauded for its hot hatch styling, to the point where fans are now calling on Toyota’s GR racing division to produce a performance version, something that a few Toyota execs have hinted at.

The Corolla sedan’s engine line-up is likely to mimic the hatchback, with most markets getting a new 2-litre normally aspirated direct injection petrol engine that produces 125kW, and there should be some hybrid options too.

The new-gen Corolla is built on Toyota’s TNGA global platform, and as with the five-door, the new sedan is expected to be longer, wider and lower than the current model.

The Corolla sedan is likely to strongly resemble the hatch model.

The new Corolla’s cabin resembles that of the CH-R crossover, and US-spec models come standard with an Entune 20cm touchscreen infotainment system with Wi-Fi, Amazon Alexa integration and App Suite Connect.

Watch this space for more info on Friday.