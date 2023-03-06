Traffic chaos caused by load shedding needs urgent attention, AA says

Joburg - More than four months of consecutive load shedding have taken their toll on almost every area of our lives, and even driving has become a more perilous task as major intersections are left without robots for many hours per day. At many intersections untrained pointsmen such as street vendors and car guards have stepped in to help, but the Automobile Association warns that this could bring certain dangers and legal ramifications.

“While the intention is noble, and in many cases traffic does flow, it only takes one serious crash to realise the folly of this endeavour. And, because the ‘pointsmen’ are not legally authorised to perform this duty, there is no legal recourse should something go wrong,” the association said. It added that motorists had no choice but to comply with the directions given in such circumstances because all drivers are following the instructions. “It is impossible for one motorist to ignore these instructions; this would cause chaos when other drivers are complying. This situation requires urgent intervention by traffic authorities who, in many cases, are simply nowhere to be seen when traffic lights go down,” the AA said.

Given that load shedding schedules are widely available, the association believes that traffic authorities should do more to deploy staff to the busier intersections in our cities, especially during peak traffic hours. “What we see, however, is that private sector pointsmen are dispatched to certain areas, but other, busier intersections are ignored. This creates a vacuum for ‘good Samaritans’ to step in, which can lead to problems, especially if reckless drivers ignore their signals because they believe the unofficial pointsmen have no legal authority to be there. “In 2019, a government-appointed task team – the Traffic Law Enforcement Review Committee – found that the country requires double the number of traffic officials than what it currently has, and the lack of traffic law-enforcers during rolling blackouts emphasises that need,” the AA said.