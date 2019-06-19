It’s no secret that American electric car pioneer Tesla is actually working on a pick-up truck, but at this stage the details remain shrouded in mystery, although it is likely to be revealed later this year and promises an extremely radical design. Popular YouTube video producer Simone Giertz , however, got tired of waiting for Tesla to build a bakkie, so she decided to create her own (with a little help from some friends), culminating in a rather tongue-in-cheek spoof advert, which you can watch below.

“It’s here… the truck the world didn’t know it was waiting for,” she chirps, along with some inspirational mumbo jumbo and cowboy antics with the charging cable.

“The new 2019 Truckla, available… nowhere,” Giertz concludes.

Simone is an inventor who calls herself the “queen of $h1tty robots”, and she spent around a year designing the Tesla bakkie, which is based on the model 3 ‘compact’ sedan. She said she really wanted a Tesla pick-up truck to haul “lumbar and dead bodies”, but was not prepared to wait for the carmaker to release its official version. It turns out Simone is also very vocal in her disdain for the oil companies and the industry that feeds on them.

So she got a whole team of friends and car modifiers to help her build this battery powered Tesla conversion, which is designed very much in ‘El Camino’ style, and had plenty of accessories, including load bed bars and powerful spotlights.

The team encountered many obstacles along the way, which you can see in the ‘build’ video embedded below: