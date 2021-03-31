TUMI McLaren range of travel gear arrives just in time to plan your next big getaway

JOHANNESBURG - Leading international travel and lifestyle brand, TUMI has launched a new collection designed and developed in partnership with McLaren. Since announcing in 2019 that the two companies would work together, TUMI’s creative director Victor Sanz and Rob Melville, McLaren’s supercar design director have created a premium capsule collection of business, travel and everyday essentials. Each piece is said to be designed to “uncomplicate”, while elevating performance in all aspects of life on the move. McLaren’s designers, engineers, and racers travel thousands of miles around the world each year in pursuit of perfection. Just as each driver relies on their car to get them across the finish line, the team depends on their luggage and travel necessities to get them to their destination. That inspiration is manifest in the superior made-to-last quality of the collection. For over 45 years, TUMI has built a reputation for innovation, functionality and durable design, with a focus on optimising the journeys of global citizens.

BESPOKE MODELS TO CHOOSE FROM

Embodying TUMI and McLaren’s mutual ethos of performance luxury, the capsule collection comprises nine pieces. All are highlighted with McLaren’s signature Papaya colourway and CCX6 carbon fibre accents.

Key travel pieces include the Aero International Expandable 4 Wheel Carry-On and the Quantum Duffel. The carry-on is crafted in a hybrid of materials, including Tegris, an extremely hard-wearing thermoplastic composite found in race cars. The hard shell is contrasted by a moulded-fabric front panel with a supercar-influenced design that is echoed throughout the collaboration. This solid build allows the collection to protect the contents it carries, incorporating further elements of McLaren’s supercar designs. The interior features a compression strap that takes its cues from the six-point racing harnesses found in its race cars and track-only models such as the limited-edition McLaren Senna GTR.

FOR ON THE GO PERFORMANCE

The Velocity Backpack was created to keep wearers connected all day long thanks to the inclusion of a USB port and padded laptop compartment.

The Torque Sling and Lumin Utility Pouch are additional contemporary styles for light-carry and hands-free days. The Orbit Small Packing Cube, Trace Expandable Organiser, and split compartment Teron Travel Kit are all ultra-portable accessories to keep your belongings protected, organised, and readily available through every leg of your journey, once we can all travel again, of course.

A COMMON VISION FOR EXCELLENCE

“When I first met with Victor to define the collection we quickly realised that we each brought a shared creative vision for what we wanted to achieve. At McLaren we focus on articulating a clear design language and materials selection which combines and leads into our car’s performance. We wanted to capture those aspects with TUMI so we’ve spent a great deal of time working to analyse and refine every aspect of this collection. The result is something that I am incredibly proud of and that I believe will elevate the owner’s experience while serving as a reminder that, like our cars, it’s about enjoying the journey and not simply the destination.” - Rob Melville, design director for McLaren Automotive

“For me, this is the ultimate collaboration as TUMI and McLaren have an innate synergy. We’re two like-minded brands who share the same values — unparalleled quality, technical innovation and design excellence. The value of this partnership, however, extends beyond the product. With a keen focus on lifestyle, we design for the betterment of the customer experience. With McLaren’s advanced technology and our top-of-the-line materials, our gear can tackle the most arduous excursions and still effortlessly translate into daily life.” - Victor Sanz, creative director, TUMI

The TUMI McLaren collection is on sale now at TUMI.com, TUMI’s global retail stores and select McLaren retailers.

