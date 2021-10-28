Uber offering South Africans free rides (up to R35) on election day
Johannesburg - Uber has teamed up with the IEC to ensure that transportation will not be a problem for South Africans who intend to vote in the municipal elections next Monday, November 1.
The election initiative will cover the cost of two trips, with a limit of R35 each. Of course, the trips must start or end at official voting stations.
How to claim the Uber discount:
- Open your Uber app
- From the app menu, select “Payments” (Wallet)
- Scroll down to "Promotions”
- Tap "Add promo code"
- Enter the code VOTESA21 and tap "Add"
- On election day request a ride as you usually would on the app
“Eligible voters have the right to vote and we wanted to ensure that voters have ease of travel to make their mark,” said Uber’s head of public policy Busisiwe Khaba. “Local Government Elections are a crucial part of communities and the lives of citizens. Election Day is an important day in the country and using our technology and resources, we can help make it easier for every rider using the Uber App in South Africa to get to their voting station at the push of a button,” Khaba added.
Terms and conditions apply, Uber says.