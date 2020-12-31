UK motorists can now unleash pent up rage by destroying scrap cars

Share this article: Share Tweet Share Share Share Email Share

HAMPSHIRE, ENGLAND - 2020 has been a torrid year, and one that has had many people searching for ways to release their stress. And now a company in the UK is offering a service called ‘destruction therapy’ to help people offset some of the stress and worry that that this year has brought. And what better way to unleash your pent up rage than to destroy old cars with a tank? That’s exactly what a British company called Scrap Car Comparison is offering its customers. The new service allows customers to destroy scrap cars with shotguns and a heavy-duty armoured tank. “The year 2020 has been one of the absolute worst in living memory, and we wanted to be able to offer customers a way to release all the stress that this year has bought into their lives,” said Scrap Car Comparison MD Dan Gick. “We thought as the year draws to a close, what better way to unleash all your 2020 angst than by taking it out on scrap cars! Our Rage Yard experience provides you with the chance to (safely) shoot scrap cars, before trampling over them in a huge armoured tank.

“The cars are heading to the scrap heap anyway, so after the year we’ve all had, it made sense to offer this exhilarating experience that should help people let go of their built-up frustrations from 2020 and in turn, feel a bit more calm and serene as we enter the new year”.

What is the Rage Yard?

The Rage Yard experience takes place outdoors in the fields of Northamptonshire, where a scrap car emblazoned with the number 2020 awaits you.

The car will signify all of the stresses you’ve had to endure throughout 2020, and customers will first use shotguns to fire at the 2020 scrap cars, before taking to the cockpit of a souped-up Chieftan battle tank to obliterate the cars, and all the 2020 rage they represent, crushing them beneath the 56 tonnes of armoured metal.

And psychologists agree

“Certain individuals find that relieving tension in an overt physical manner is much more therapeutic and a form of stress relief that works better for them,” said Chartered Psychologist Dr Samia Latif.

“This is known as ‘Destruction Therapy’ and it does allow people to relieve stress within a controlled environment.

“This year, some people have been overwhelmed with stress and tension and the type of destruction therapy offered by the Rage Yard experience may be an ideal way to release stress for those who have not benefited from other therapeutic strategies that have been recommended for them, and who are more inclined to need physical exertion at greater levels than the knitting needle or paintbrush!”

And it’s not an expensive service either, with the first Rage Yard experience being available for a very apt price of £20.20, which equated to around R404 at the time of writing.

IOL Motoring