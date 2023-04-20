Updated Chery Tiggo 8 Pro coming to South Africa soon

Shanghai - The Chery Tiggo 8 Pro, which is the Chinese brand’s flagship SUV in South Africa, is set to receive a minor makeover. The new model is due to reach our shores in July 2023, and IOL contributor Justin Jacobs spotted one at the Shanghai Auto Show this week, and also received confirmation that the revised model is heading our way shortly.

Although the visual updates are subtle to say the least, the 2023 Chery Tiggo 8 Pro receives a new grille with an illuminated badge, as well as a revised facia. Picture: Justin Jacobs Chery South Africa also confirmed that an all-wheel drive version will join the line-up at a later stage. The Tiggo 8 is currently offered in front-wheel drive guise only, and buyers can currently choose between two turbopetrol engine options in the form of a 1.6-litre that produces 145kW and a 2.0-litre that’s good for 187kW.

It’s likely that these options will carry over into the facelifted model. Picture: Justin Jacobs Pricing for the new Chery Tiggo 8 Pro will be announced closer to launch. However it’s unlikely to stray too far from the current version, which is competitively positioned between R496 900 and R629 300.