Urus becomes quickest Lamborghini to hit 10 000 production mark

Sant’Agata Bolognese, Italy - The Urus has become the quickest Lamborghini model to hit the 10 000 production milestone, just two years after the ‘Super SUV’ went on sale.

Although it’s not the best-selling Lambo of all time, just yet at least, consider that it took the Huracan around four years to hit the 10 000 mark.

The Urus became the best-selling Lamborghini model during its first full year of sales, accounting for 60 percent of all sales in 2019.

The new SUV offering allowed the Italian sports car specialist to increase its worldwide sales figure by 43 percent last year, to 8205 units. Lamborghini’s top-selling sports car in 2019 was the Huracan, with 2139 finding loving homes, while the Aventador notched up 1104 sales.

The Urus is powered by a 4-litre twin-turbo petrol V8, good for 478kW at 6000rpm and 850Nm form 2250rpm. Lamborghini quotes a 3.6 second 0-100km/h sprint and 305km/h top speed.