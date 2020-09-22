Vehicle licence renewal: D-Day looms for motorists

CAPE TOWN - Tuesday, September 22, is the final day South African motorists may renew their overdue car licences without facing penalty fees and arrears. As many vehicle owners scamper to their nearest traffic station, reports of long queues across Cape Town are leaving many vehicle owners disgruntled. According to the City of Cape Town, due to the national lockdown and shutdown during April, May and June 2020, a backlog was created, as is the case in the rest of the country. There are some 1.2 million registered vehicles in the Cape Town metro that require vehicle-licensing services. Vehicle owners are reminded to have the necessary documentation on hand when renewing their licence.

To renew a car licence you are required to bring your renewal notice which you received via the post, as well as payment, acceptable identification as well as proof of address to your nearest motor vehicle licensing office.

The City of Cape Town said that under normal, non-pandemic conditions, some 100 000 motor-vehicle-related transactions are performed per month.

Last month, the city said its staff performed more than 200 000 transactions.

Meanwhile, as per the National Department of Transport, discs that expired on August 31, 2020, as well as motorists who received a three-month Covid-19 grace period for licences that expired on March 31, April 30 and May 31, are to renew by September 22.

Motor trade vehicle numbers/trade plates for motor vehicle dealers are to be renewed by November 30.

Driving licences, learner’s licences and roadworthy certificates are to be renewed by January 31.

According to an IOL report, no interest or penalties will be charged if motor vehicle licences are renewed on or before September 22, 2020.

The City of Cape Town said vehicle owners who could not renew their licences due to the national lockdown, but who needed to renew their licences before March 26 when the lockdown was implemented but failed to do so, will have to pay the penalties imposed by the national system.

Meanwhile, the Democratic Alliance on Monday called for the validity of vehicle licences to be extended, after receiving many complaints relating to the registration of vehicles that couldn’t be finalised before the deadline.

The party said the 90-day grace period from June 1 which owners were granted to have it renewed was not enough, given the complexities at traffic offices and that very few operated at full capacity.

Vehicle owners are reminded that a limited number of customers are allowed in at a time and physical distancing must be adhered to.

African News Agency (ANA)