Victory for motorists as driver’s licence validity extended until end of January

Johannesburg - Following petitions and outcries from motorists, the Road Traffic Management Corporation (RTMC) has announced that all driving licence cards, as well as learners licences, temporary licences and professional driving permits that expired between March 26 and August 31 2020, are extended until January 31 2021. However, all vehicle licence discs, temporary permits and roadworthy certificates that expired between March 26 and May 31 will still only be valid until August 31 as per the previously announced grace period. The Automobile Association has hailed the extension of the drivers licence validity period as a major victory for motorists. The association had previously launched a petition urging government to extend the validity period of licences due to the current problems with renewals at Driving Licence Testing Centres. Previously the validity period of licences had been extended until the end of November. “We are elated at this move,” said AA chief executive Willem Groenewald.

“It’s great news for motorists who have been worried about being legal on the road in the face of mounting backlogs with renewals. We applaud the government and the RTMC for making this decision which, ultimately, is the right way forward.

“We also want to thank the minister for being responsive to motorists’ needs during this difficult time and for taking this pragmatic step”.

The AA added that it hopes government will monitor the situation with renewals closely and, should the need arise, it should consider further extensions in the new year.

“We believe much can be done between now and the end of January to clear backlogs but if there are still issues with renewals at that time, government will need to consider a further extension beyond the end of January to ensure everyone is accommodated fairly,” Groenewald said.

