Volkswagen Touareg gets a midlife makeover, debuts fresh look and new tech

Wolfsburg - The third-generation Volkswagen Touareg has been given an extensive makeover, bringing the flagship SUV up to date with a fresh look, new tech and revised chassis. Externally, the front and rear ends have received a complete redesign, and a highlight is the new HD Matrix headlight technology, which the carmaker feels is one of the best lighting systems in the world.

The new headlights have over 38 000 interactive LEDs that project a lighting carpet directly onto the driving lane, and soon they’ll be available on Volkswagen’s smaller SUV models. Round back, the Touareg receives fresh taillights, housed within a strip that now runs across the tailgate, while also incorporating a new VW badge that is illuminated in red. Moving inside, Volkswagen’s “Innovision Cockpit” system is standard across the range, and many of its functions, including the lane-level navigation and high-res HD map data, have been improved, as has the voice control system.

To keep the phone zombies satisfied, Volkswagen has also thrown in some new USB-C connections with a higher charging capacity (up from 15 to 45 watts) to charge your devices quicker than ever. There’s also an extensive list of optional driver assist features, including the semi-autonomous Travel Assist, as well as Park Assist Plus, which allows remote-control parking, Trailer Assist and Night Vision. “The new Touareg impresses with top quality and outstanding comfort,” says Imelda Labbé, board member for sales and marketing. “We have once again systematically implemented the wishes of our customers in this model: We have sharpened up the design, integrated an illuminated rear logo, and made operation even more intuitive.