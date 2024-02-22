Volvo’s innovative all-electric EX30 touches down in Mzansi

Volvo South Africa wants to shake up the electric car market in South Africa with its all-new EX30, which launches this week. Volvo’s XC40 Recharge was the nation’s best-selling fully electric vehicle in 2023, and the more affordable EX30 looks poised to improve on its larger sibling’s numbers in 2024. It attracted 150 pre-orders when the order books opened late last year, and 52 units were registered in the country last month, according to Naamsa.

The base EX30 is referred to as the Core Single Motor. This rear-wheel drive model boasts outputs of 200kW and 343Nm, which should be sufficient for a 5.7 second 0-100km/h sprint. Furthermore, its 51 kWh battery pack allows for a claimed range of 344km on the WLTP cycle. Next up is the EX30 Plus Single Motor Extended Range variant, which upgrades to the 69 kWh battery pack. While power and torque remain unchanged, the WLTP claimed range is boosted to 476km. But it’s the range-topping EX30 Plus Twin Motor Performance model that’s proving surprisingly popular on the order books.

This variant adds a second electric motor to raise peak outputs to 315kW and 543Nm, allowing it to sprint from 0-100km/h in a hair-raising 3.6 seconds, according to claims, while the WLTP range is listed at 460km. Sustainable by design Volvo has put considerable effort into making the new EX30 as sustainable as possible in every area of its construction.

For instance, the new ‘soundbar’ located beneath the windscreen brings several of the audio speakers into one unit in order to reduce the amount of wiring and material needed. The same thinking also led to repositioning the electric window controls to the innovative new centre console, which features a sliding beverage tray that can also store your phone, or be stashed away when you need to store bulkier items below it. Interestingly the glovebox has also been moved to below the central screen so both the driver and front passenger can reach it easily. Traditional buttons and switches have been almost entirely eliminated from the central cabin, where you’ll find a large 12.3-inch (31.2cm) vertical screen that handles infotainment and climate functions.

The infotainment system has built-in Google software, giving easy access to features Google Assistant and Google Maps. Adaptive cruise control, a heated steering wheel, rear park assist, 18-inch alloy wheels, seven airbags and numerous driver-assistance safety features are fitted as standard to the base version. The mid-spec Plus grade gains a Harman Kardon premium sound system, dual-zone climate control, heat pump, ambient interior lighting, wireless smartphone charging, front and rear park assist, power-operated tailgate and 19-inch alloy wheels.

The range-topping Ultra grade gives you a panoramic sunroof, powered front seats, 360-degree parking camera, Park Pilot Assist, 22 kW onboard charger (up from 11 kW) and 20-inch five-spoke alloys. For after-sales peace of mind all EX30 models are sold with a 5-year/100 000km warranty and maintenance plan and unlimited mileage roadside assist for five years. The battery pack is covered for eight years. Volvo EX30 Pricing (February 2024)

EX30 Core Single Motor – R775 900 EX30 Plus Single Motor Extended Range – R865 900 EX30 Plus Twin Motor Performance – R935 900