A disguised prototype of the upcoming, Golf-sized Volkswagen ID.3.

Wolfsburg - Volkswagen has been itching to turn over a new leaf since the dieselgate scandal of 2015, and much of that hard work will come to fruition at the Frankfurt Motor Show in early September. The German brand is getting ready to unveil a new logo, new brand design and its first mass-produced electric car, the ID.3.

“After the Beetle and the Golf, the ID.3 will usher in a new era for Volkswagen – electric, fully connected and balance sheet carbon-neutral,” Volkswagen said in a media statement.

“The strategic transformation with a reorientation of content and sustainable products, initiated almost 4 years ago, is now to become visible with the new brand design. All in all, the presentation of the brand is to become significantly younger, more digital and therefore more modern.”

According to Volkswagen, the new brand design will become visible and perceptible in the design of the vehicles, in customer contacts and in the corporate presentation as a whole.

“The objective is to create a new 360° customer experience that is modern and fascinating throughout the world and across all channels,” VW said.

The new logo, meanwhile, will be flat and two-dimensional, with the background in black.

ID.3 electric hatchback

The ID.3 hatchback, meanwhile, ushers in a new era of electric motoring for the brand.

While it won’t be cheap, owing to high battery prices, VW is pitching the ID.3 as one of the more accessible electric vehicles with pricing in the upper end of the Golf’s price range.

The ID.3 will offer three different battery options with ranges of 330km, 420km and 550km on the WLTP cycle.

Production is set to begin in late 2019, with first deliveries commencing in mid-2020, and VW is hoping to produce an annual volume of over 100 000 vehicles.

The ID.3 is just the beginning of a much bigger electric vehicle chapter however, with the company planning to offer more than 20 purely electric vehicles by 2025, with annual volumes projected to exceed the million mark.

