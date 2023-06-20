Want a Golf R that can go off-road? Delta4x4 reincarnates the 1990 Golf Country

Munich - It’s unlikely that many Golf R owners, if any, have fantasised about taking their hatchbacks on a rugged off-road trail. Nonetheless, a German off-road specialist called Delta4x4 likes to push the boundaries, and its most recent project was a high-riding Volkswagen Amarok built to rival the Arctic Trucks bakkie conversions that rival brands offer.

But Delta’s latest project is somewhat different, as it takes the Volkswagen Golf R to places where you’d never have expected the performance hatchback to venture. The concept itself is not entirely new though, as this is billed as a modern version of the Golf Country that Volkswagen built in the early 1990s, complete with raised suspension and comprehensive body protection. 1990 Volkswagen Golf II Country The Delta4x4 Golf Country essentially follows that formula with a high-performance twist. For starters there is an 80mm suspension lift kit, while the larger wheel arches house 18-inch “Hanma” alloy wheels shod with off-road tyres.

Five front spot lights and a roof rack with various supplies, including a spare wheel and a spade, round off the Delta4x4 package. It’s only a concept car for now, but the German company says it may consider producing a limited run of around 25 cars if there is sufficient interest in it. But even if that does happen, don’t expect it to come cheap as the conversion will reportedly cost around 35 000 euros, or around R700 000.