WATCH: Alfa Romeo Milano is the Italian brand’s edgy new entry model

It’s not a common occurrence, the launch of a new Alfa Romeo. We’re willing to bet there were more McLarens introduced in the last few years than Alfas. Anyway, the company has just unveiled an all-new model called the Milano.
The Alfa Romeo Milano is an all-new nameplate for the brand. It seems fitting, considering this is new territory for the company. Alfa says this is a compact car, but at 4,170mm long, 1,780mm wide and 1,500mm high, it’s not quite a Golf competitor. Think of it as a stylish crossover. Speaking of style…
The newcomer has a few cues that we are pretty sure will be signatures of the brand going forward. Most notable among these is the new interpretation of the shield logo and the new ‘3+3’ headlamp treatment. The ‘petali’ alloys are a new take on the famous tele-dials that fans know so well. There is also the ‘truncated tail,’ a reference to the legendary Giulia TZ.
The Milano is all-new from the ground up. It is built on the new Stellantis e-CMP platform, which means there will be other brands in the stable that will use the same platform.
As the platform name suggests, the Milano is available as an EV. The ‘Elettrica’ is fitted with a 54 kWh lithium-ion battery pack. This powers a single hybrid motor.
The ‘Elettrica’ is available in two variants. The base model has 115kW of power and 410km of driving range. A hotter Elettrica Veloce dishes up 177W. It also boasts a 25 mm lower ride height, stiffer anti-roll bars and 380mm front discs with four-pot monobloc calipers.
There is also a hybrid-powered version, called the Ibrida. Power comes from a 100kW 1,2-litre three-cylinder turbo petrol engine. This petrol engine is mated with a 21kW electric motor that is built into the six-speed dual-clutch gearbox.
Alfa Romeo’s press release says it offers an extremely smooth driving experience to move around the city in electric mode more than 50% of the time. It can be driven in pure electric mode up to 150km/h.
We approached Alfa Romeo SA about the Milano’s likely addition to the local market and the response was: The Alfa Romeo Milano is most definitely under investigation for the South African market however no time lines can be given at this early stage.
