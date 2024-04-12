WATCH: Alfa Romeo Milano is the Italian brand’s edgy new entry model

It’s not a common occurrence, the launch of a new Alfa Romeo. We’re willing to bet there were more McLarens introduced in the last few years than Alfas. Anyway, the company has just unveiled an all-new model called the Milano.

The Alfa Romeo Milano is an all-new nameplate for the brand. It seems fitting, considering this is new territory for the company. Alfa says this is a compact car, but at 4,170mm long, 1,780mm wide and 1,500mm high, it’s not quite a Golf competitor. Think of it as a stylish crossover. Speaking of style…

The newcomer has a few cues that we are pretty sure will be signatures of the brand going forward. Most notable among these is the new interpretation of the shield logo and the new ‘3+3’ headlamp treatment. The ‘petali’ alloys are a new take on the famous tele-dials that fans know so well. There is also the ‘truncated tail,’ a reference to the legendary Giulia TZ.

The Milano is all-new from the ground up. It is built on the new Stellantis e-CMP platform, which means there will be other brands in the stable that will use the same platform.