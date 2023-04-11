Watch: BYD’s new 960kW hypercar can dance, jump and drive on three wheels

Shenzen, China - BYD is a Chinese electric car manufacturer that you’re going to be hearing a lot more about in the coming years. As its home market flocks to electric cars, the automotive giant is looking poised to topple Tesla as the world’s biggest EV maker this year.

The company is in a phase of rapid expansion that includes the launch of a new luxury brand, called YangWang, and interesting new technology, such as the new Intelligent Body Control System that it announced at an event in Shenzen on Sunday. BYD claims this to be most advanced vehicle body control system in the world. In an attempt to prove its point, the carmaker demonstrated some of its abilities in a stage demonstration that included driving on three wheels, as well as dancing and jumping. Watch it in action below: The system was created specifically for electric vehicles, and with the aim of significantly improving the driving experience. This, of course, extends much further than just showing off to your friends that your car can jump and dance.

The DiSus chassis system has three main components: the Intelligent Damping Body Control System, Intelligent Air Body Control System and Intelligent Hydraulic Body Control System. Billed as a systematic solution for vertical-motion control, the DiSus system makes full use of its electric vehicle architecture and intelligent software to build a “comprehensive system of perception, decision-making, and execution to significantly improve the driving experience”, BYD says. “As a systematic body control system, the BYD DiSus System ensures the vehicle is agile and effectively compatible in most driving scenarios, minimising the risk of vehicle rollover and reducing the displacement of occupants during high-speed cornering, full-throttle acceleration, or emergency braking.

“In addition, the BYD DiSus System can protect the vehicle from scratches and damages under a variety of road conditions such as snowy, muddy, and water areas,” a company spokesperson added. The DiSus System will be used first on the YangWang U8. Although the system was showcased in the YangWang U9, its first commercial application will be on the YangWang U8 SUV. Following that, it will be gradually rolled out to other BYD models. The U8 is a ladder-frame SUV that’s larger than a Land Rover Defender and claims to offer hard-core off-roading ability and an extensive water-proofing system that even allows the vehicle to float. It’s powered by four electric motors that collectively produce 820kW, allowing for a three-second 0-100km/h sprint. The U8 can also perform “tank turns”, effectively spinning 360 degrees on its own axis.