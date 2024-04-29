WATCH: Chery reveals human-like robot driven by AI

Keen to show that its tech savvy extends beyond just cars, Chery has introduced the world to a new bipedal robot driven by artificial intelligence. Revealed at Chery’s CEO Conference in China, Mornine, as it is called, has a highly biomimetic design that mimics the shape and movement of a human.

The robot was designed in collaboration with Aimoga, a tech company with deep expertise in robotics and artificial intelligence. Mornine will feature a human-like face made from lifelike silicone that can move and mimic human oral and facial muscles. This, combined with its in-built Large Language Model (LLM), means that the robot will be able to answer questions, respond to instructions and assist people in a natural and human-like way.

The robot could also act as a guide, receptionist, or salesperson, and later versions should be able to perform the role of a caregiver, nurse, or domestic assistant. The company says Mornine will develop its capabilities over the course of three main phases. Later versions of the robot will even be able to act as a caregiver. Picture: Chery. In the first phase, the robot will act as an information provider, interacting with customers to answer questions and provide information. While doing so, it will increasingly learn how to interact with humans, learn different accents, conversation styles, and the typical needs of customers.

In the second phase, Mornine will progress to use more of its advanced capabilities, such as visual recognition and autonomous navigation. This will include walking with customers to assist them, using its arms for demonstrations or other operations, and even helping customers with certain tasks. The third and final development phase will see it use what it has learned to become a competent assistant to its human owners. This can include services such as child minding and education, assisting elderly customers with home tasks, and even cleaning and cooking for its owner. “In launching Mornine, Chery will celebrate the pioneers in the world of humanoid robots, such as the well-known Atlas of Boston Dynamics, and show how it has used its extensive knowledge of customer requirements, engineering and machine-human interfaces to take humanoid robots to a completely new level,” said Tony Liu, Deputy General Manager of Chery South Africa.