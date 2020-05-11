WATCH: Extreme close call as bus nearly T-bones VW Golf

Oxford, England - The guy in the Volkswagen Golf 5 in this video should probably take things a bit easier for the foreseeable future as he probably used up a big chunk of his luck allocation in this incident.

Posted on YouTube by Mike Helm, this near collision is almost enough to make your heart stop.

At the beginning of the video we see the Golf 5 in the fast lane, speeding past slower motorists, but he didn’t see the cars slowing down ahead of him in time and managed to spin the car after slamming on the brakes.

At first it looks like the bus from which the video was taken would avoid colliding with the Golf as it remained in the fast lane even after going sideways, but then we see it slip back into the middle lane, straight into the path of the bus.

Thankfully the bus driver was paying attention and managed to bring the vehicle to a stop seemingly within millimetres of the Golf’s doors. This could have been a very nasty accident were it not for the bus driver’s reactions.