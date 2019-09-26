Ford plans to drive SUV growth with two all-new off-road models inspired by the Bronco.

Detroit - Ford Motor Company is bringing the Bronco back to life sooner than expected - with two versions: a baby one that's based on the Escape (AKA Kuga) unibody platform and a larger ladder-frame SUV that's related to the Ford Ranger. What we're looking at here is the smaller version, or 'Baby Bronco' as it has been affectionately labelled by fans.

The Bronco nameplate died in the '90s, along with the world's appetite for 3-door SUVs, which is why Ford is playing it safe by offering its new Bronco models with four doors, as we see in the latest spy pictures from Motor1 , featured in the video below.

The larger Bronco, on the other hand, will likely go head-to-head with the recently announced Land Rover Defender, as well as the Jeep Wrangler.

While left-hand drive markets will be served first in both cases, we hope and pray that the Bronco makes its way to South Africa in all its new shapes and sizes...