SEOUL, SOUTH KOREA - Hyundai announced on Tuesday that it plans to invest 41 trillion won (R511 billion) in mobility technology and strategic investments by 2025, as South Korea's top carmaker accelerates its attempts to catch up in the self-driving car race.
The plan, which Hyundai said encompassed autonomous, connected and electric vehicles, comes after the company and two of its affiliates announced an investment of $1.6 billion (R23.6bn) in a joint venture with US self-driving tech firm Aptiv.
Hyundai's plan also received a boost from the South Korean government, which said on Tuesday that it plans to spend 1.7 trillion won from 2021-27 to boost autonomous vehicle technology.
