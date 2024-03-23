WATCH: Japan’s Magarigawa Club is a petrolhead playground of the best kind

By: Double Apex There are more sports-, super- and hypercars in the world than ever before. This comes from the fact that there are more millionaires and billionaires than ever before.

However, there are also millions more ‘regular’ cars on the roads. The road network has not increased at the same rate as our car park, which is why places like the Magarigawa Club are becoming increasingly popular. The Magarigawa Club is the latest in an increasing number of member-only driving facilities that have sprung up around the world. You may have heard of Ascari Race Resort in Spain, Thermal Club in California or Monticello Motor Club in upstate New York, to name a few. The Magarigawa Club is the latest to join this list of driving locations for the uber-wealthy. It is the brainchild of a Japanese businessman. The billionaire wanted a location, not too far from the city, where he could enjoy his collection of speedy machines. As a result, it is based just a short drive outside of Tokyo.

The central attraction at the Magarigawa Club is a 3.5km circuit that was designed by Tilke Engineers & Architects, them of F1 circuit-design fame. The twisty bits of track are nestled in the ‘V’ of a valley, surrounded by nature and high walls, both probably help suppress noise. The track features 22 corners and an 800 metre long straight, to let more powerful machines stretch their legs. There is also 250 metres of elevation change. In comparison Kyalami has 36 metres and Laguna Seca has 55. The track was designed to be technically tricky so members can enjoy mastering it for many years to come. Members can leave their cars in the temp-controlled storage facility and just arrive by helicopter. There is an on-site fuel station to minimise time away from the circuit.

More importantly, the owner also wanted a place where he could take his family. Local tracks are, typically, noisy dusty places that aren’t family friendly. The Magarigawa Club has gourmet dining, a traditional Japanese hot spring bath, a top-tier gym and yoga studio. Little ones, human and furry, are catered for as well at the kids’ creche and dog park. There is also a luxurious hotel. The latter overlooks the circuit and Tokyo bay in the distance. And for late-night entertainment there’s even a (soundproofed) karaoke room. Learn more about this petrolhead paradise in the video below: