WATCH: Mercedes-AMG GT3 resets lap record at fearsome Mount Panorama

By: Double Apex Mount Panorama in Australia is one of the most fearsome racetracks in the world. This past weekend a Mercedes-AMG GT3 reset the Mount Panorama lap record during the opening round of the 2024 IGTC event, the Bathurst 12 Hour.

This weekend marks the start of Mercedes’ 130th anniversary year in motorsport. This is a milestone no other automaker can boast about. To celebrate Mercedes-Benz Classic will celebrate vehicle anniversaries and commemorate motorsport successes and special company events in 2024. These will be held under the banner “Defining Motorsport since 1894”. Different activities have been planned for the Formula 1 Grand Prix of Emilia Romagna, the 24h Nürburgring and the Goodwood Festival of Speed. The Mount Panorama lap record was the first of these anniversary events. It achieved using a special version of the Mercedes-AMG GT3 racer. This one-off machine has the famous 6.2-litre V8 engine without any air restrictors. In this state it develops about 480kW (650 hp) versus the 380-odd kW (520 hp) it has in race trim.

It also boasts a drag reduction system (DRS) derived from Formula 1 to allow a top speed of 308,71km/h. In addition, the car wears carbon brakes, an optimised aerodynamics package with revised front apron, splitter, side skirts and rear diffuser. The car was piloted by Jules Gounon. The three-time Bathurst winner covered the 6.213km circuit at an average speed of 191.82 km/h. He set a lap time of 1 min 56.605 sec. In doing so he beat the old record by about two seconds. In His Own Words

Gounon said: “It was an extraordinary experience for me. Mount Panorama Circuit is one of the world’s most beautiful racetracks and one of my favourite of all time. This track is so special to me with three victories, two of them with the Mercedes-AMG GT3. “What we have achieved with our record-breaking car is truly fantastic. Everything feels even faster and more intense. The cornering speeds on the tyres are impressive, the soundscape is simply spectacular. The record lap demanded everything from me, especially in the middle sector with reaching over 240km/h across skyline. “The car really comes into its own in the corners and it takes a lot of commitment to make use of this performance. Huge compliments to Pirelli and our engineers for this masterpiece. It was an honour for me to drive this special Mercedes-AMG GT3 on this memorable day.”