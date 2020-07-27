WATCH: Nasty hit-and-run crash caught on dashcam

Somewhere in Italy - Few things are more despicable than leaving the scene of an accident, but thankfully with more and more dashcams in operation, hit-and-run drivers are finding it harder to get away.

In this Italian video, posted by a Tesla driver who took the footage from his car’s Sentry feature, we see an impatient Audi driver undertaking the camera car and then colliding with a Mini while trying to reenter the fast lane.

Unfortunately the Mini driver was trying to move back to the middle lane just as the Audi A6 Avant was veering across. The Audi driver managed to get away with seemingly minimal damage, but the Mini went spinning between the highway’s two barriers. Thankfully the female in the Mini appears to have escaped unhurt.

The Tesla driver says he gave the footage that you see here to local police, and he also managed to zoom close enough to see the Audi driver’s face as well as the car’s number plate.

Let’s hope that justice has prevailed in this hit-and-run case.