JOHANNESBURG - A video showing a sports car hitting 308km/h on what appears to be a section of the N1 highway in Joburg has gone viral on social media, with many condemning the reckless act.
The vehicle in question is evidently an Audi, but while many would suspect it was an R8 supercar, the circular shape of the air vents on the dashboard, suggest that it’s actually a TT and the blurry logo on the digital instrument cluster suggests it's a TTS. But the big question is - how could this car hit 308km/h when the official top speed of the top spec TTS is electronically limited to 250km/h? It would seem that the car’s software has been tinkered with with by a tuner.
The TTS is powered by a 2-litre, four-cylinder turbopetrol engine, which produces 228kW and 380Nm. You can bet your bottom dollar that the modified car in the video makes more power than that.
The video (below) was posted on Twitter by Yusuf Abramjee, and was condemned by many, with one Twitter user calling the motorist "sick and stupid" and another saying "it doesn't make you a MAN!".