Screengrab via Facebook. Watch the video below.

HYDERABAD, INDIA - “Speed kills” is the phrase most often bandied about when discussing road safety, but we’d like to extend that definition and assert that the wrong speed for the situation at hand is what really proves fatal in most cases. In this horrific accident that took place in India recently, the driver of the Volkswagen Polo that you see in the video below was lucky enough to walk away with just a few scratches and bruises, but tragically a female pedestrian lost her life after the car landed on her.

The incident took place on the newly-opened Biodiversity Park flyover in the city of Hyderabad, and according to The Times of India , the vehicle was driving at around 100km/h at the time of the accident, police had stated.