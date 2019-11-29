Screengrab via Facebook. Watch the video below.

HYDERABAD, INDIA - “Speed kills” is the phrase most often bandied about when discussing road safety, but we’d like to extend that definition and assert that the wrong speed for the situation at hand is what really proves fatal in most cases.

In this horrific accident that took place in India recently, the driver of the Volkswagen Polo that you see in the video below was lucky enough to walk away with just a few scratches and bruises, but tragically a female pedestrian lost her life after the car landed on her.

The incident took place on the newly-opened Biodiversity Park flyover in the city of Hyderabad, and according to The Times of India, the vehicle was driving at around 100km/h at the time of the accident, police had stated. 

The driver was a 27-year-old businessman, according to the publication, and another video posted on Facebook shows him walking away from the scene, bruised and in shock, but relatively unscathed, under the circumstances.

The car landed near the entrance of a Nissan and Datsun dealership, where it also injured a further six bystanders, according to News18.com, and damaged a few cars outside the showroom. In fact, the impact was so severe that it even uprooted a tree.

Just how the driver survived such an impact is a testament to the solid engineering of the little Volkswagen hatchback. However, the crash reiterates, once again, the dangers of inappropriate speed.

Our condolences go out to the family of the pedestrian that was killed in the accident.

IOL Motoring