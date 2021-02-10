WATCH: Vlogger crashes Porsche through showroom glass in apparent publicity stunt

MOSCOW - Russian influencer Mikhail Litvin is no stranger to viral video content. In October last year caused a stir on the internet by burning his Mercedes-AMG GT 63 S 4-Door in an apparent protest against the service he received from his local dealer.

In his latest video, which had attracted nearly four million views on YouTube by the time of writing, Mikhail drives a Porsche Taycan through the glass doors of a dealership. Although in this case it appears to be purely a publicity stunt rather than any kind of protest against Porsche, with some apparent political satire thrown in at the beginning of the video for good measure.

Still, we really don’t like to see a beautiful and expensive machine like the Porsche Taycan being harmed, especially when it appears to be deliberate. But if you’ve read this far, you’re probably keen to join the millions who have watched the video and make up your own mind about this controversial vlogger and his automotive antics. Enjoy!

IOL Motoring