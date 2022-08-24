WATCH: Volkswagen Golf R 20 Years edition resets ‘Ring record

The stopwatch says it all: is opening statement of a VW press release. The new Golf R 20 Years edition is now the fastest R model of all time on the Nürburgring Nordschleife. The Golf R 20 Years set a lap time of 7 min 47,31 sec. The time, four seconds quicker than the previous benchmark, was set by touring car ace and VW test driver Benjamin Leuchter. Incidentally, he is the same chap who once held the FWD record at the Green Hell in the Clubsport S.

The VW Golf R 20 Years was created to celebrate the anniversary of the most powerful production Golf models to leave the factory. This version has 10 kW more than the current Golf R production model. It boasts 245 kW which allows it to accelerate from 0 to 100 km/h in 4,6 seconds; its electronically limited top speed is 270 km/h.

The Golf R 20 Years also has two additional drive modes. These are “Special” and “Drift” profiles. The “Special” driving profile was developed especially for the ‘Ring. In this mode the dampers are adjusted to a more soft and comfortable setting due to the enormous loads placed on the car in this unique environment.