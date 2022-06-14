What-3-words navigation will take you anywhere on earth even when there’s no signal

Gaydon, England - Jaguar Land Rover is set to become the first automotive manufacturer to integrate what3words 'always-on' global location technology into vehicles already on the road via a software-over-the-air (SOTA) update, providing customers with accurate and precise navigation even in the most remote locations. Mark Carter, Navigation Product Owner, Digital Product Platform at Jaguar Land Rover, said: "This world-changing technology is all about simplification, providing our customers with a seamless modern luxury experience that means they can find their way anywhere in the world without having to worry about connectivity. The partnership with what3words, enabled by HERE Technologies, further highlights our world-leading SOTA capability which allows us to offer services that are always on and always connected."

What3words has divided the world into 3m x 3m squares and assigned each one a unique three-word combination: a what3words address. New and existing customers will be able to navigate to any precise location in the world using just three words thanks to the 'always-on' technology, which works without the need for mobile connectivity. The integration has been delivered by HERE Technologies, Jaguar Land Rover's navigation partner for the past 25 years. HERE's end-to-end, connected driving services include turn-by-turn guidance, real-time traffic and on and off-street parking that enable a personalised experience, intuitively guiding drivers through their entire journey.

Chris Sheldrick, co-founder and CEO of what3words, said: "This partnership ensures you can get to the exact destination of your next adventure with ease and in comfort. Jaguar Land Rover recognised the benefits our innovative technology brings to those on the road, and we're proud that our partnership with HERE Technologies has made this possible." Gino Ferru, General Manager EMEAR and Senior Vice President at HERE Technologies, said: "Over the years of working with Jaguar Land Rover, we have gained a deep understanding of their innovative thinking and technical requirements, thanks to which we have been able to build industry-leading navigation solutions. It is with great pleasure that we can now announce the latest step of our partnership: integrating what3words to Jaguar and Land Rover vehicles globally." IANS