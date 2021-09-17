Will Ford’s autonomous delivery service keep the Walmartians out of Walmart?

DETROIT - Ford has teamed up with self-driving start-up Argo AI and Walmart to launch an autonomous vehicle delivery service in Miami, Austin, and Washington, D.C, the companies announced recently. Initial integration testing is expected to begin later this year, the companies added.

The move comes as consumer expectations shift to next-day or same-day delivery, particularly in urban areas with a higher concentration of deliveries. The multi-city service will allow Walmart customers to place online orders of groceries and other popular items for autonomous delivery to their homes. Argo's cloud-based system will integrate with Walmart's online ordering platform to route orders and schedule package deliveries. Ford's self-driving test vehicles with Argo's self-driving system will then deliver the orders to customers.