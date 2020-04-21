Worrying increase in traffic volumes since lockdown extension

Johannesburg - It seems South Africans may have had enough of lockdown, with a significant increase in vehicle movement having been recorded since President Cyril Ramaphosa announced a two week extension in an attempt to curb the spread of the Corona-19 virus.

Tracker's anonymised vehicle tracking data, aggregated from the company’s installed vehicle base, and analytics from Lightstone indicate a significant increase of trips towards the end of last week.

Passenger vehicle activity had the most notable change. From 15 to 17 April people did 40 percent of the trips they did before lockdown, an increase from 22 percent of pre-lockdown trips done at the same time the previous week.

Visits to shopping centres and petrol stations also showed an upsurge, almost doubling on Thursday from the previous week.

More drivers could be on the road as the ease in regulations allows for more essential services after the extension announcement. However, it more than likely points to a negative shift in compliance, particularly because it started before Dr Nkosazana Dlamini-Zuma’s amendment announcement.