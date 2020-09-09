190kW VW Amarok V6 TDI here soon: SA pricing and specs released

JOHANNESBURG - Even in its original 165kW guise, Volkswagen’s Amarok V6 was one impressive performer. In fact in our 2017 road test we called it the “Porsche of pick-ups”.

But now Volkswagen South Africa has upped the ante with the long-awaited 190kW version of the Amarok 3.0 V6 TDI, which is set to hit showrooms in November this year.

But it comes at a price, with VWSA asking R908 300 for the Highline version and R974 600 for the Extreme.

The arrival of the more powerful 3.0 TDI will see the old 165kW version fall away, while the 103kW 2.0 TDI and 132kW 2.0 BiTDI (twin turbo) will soldier on at the lower end of the range.

Not only does the 190kW TDI motor have 25kW more power than its predecessor, but maximum torque also rises by 30Nm to total 580Nm from 1400 to 2750rpm. There’s also an overboost function that liberates an extra 10kW during short spurts of up to 10 seconds, which will come in handy when you’re overtaking.