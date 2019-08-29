Rosslyn - The GT-R turned 50 this year, and to celebrate the occasion Nissan has concocted a special edition, fittingly named the 50th Anniversary Edition. Ushering in the 2020-spec GT-R line-up, which also includes refreshed Premium and Black Edition models, the new 50th Anniversary Edition comes with a choice of three heritage-inspired two-tone exterior colour combinations, mimicking the GT-R’s liveries from the Japanese GP series.

Priced between R2 405 000 and R2 415 000 depending on the chosen colour scheme, the 50th Anniversary Edition commands a R155 000 premium over the Premium Edition.

2020-spec GT-Rs get an upgraded 3.8-litre twin-turbo V6 engine, which gets new turbochargers that help make the engine more responsive at lower reaches of the rev range. As before, the engine produces 410kW and 623Nm, and Nissan claims a 0-100km/h time of just 2.9 seconds.

Power goes to all four wheels through a revised six-speed dual-clutch gearbox with a refined ‘R mode’, which features more aggressive downshifts to better anticipate swift cornering exits.

Three liveries to choose from

As mentioned, the GT-R is available in three different two-tone exterior colour combinations, including Bayside Blue with white racing stripes, which harks back to the iconic ‘R34’ model. Your other two options are Pearl White with red stripes and Super Silver with white stripes.

The 50th Anniversary Edition’s cabin is marked out by a special grey colour scheme, as well as unique seat embossing, new steering wheel and gear knob trim, an Alcantara headliner with bespoke stitching and Alcantara-wrapped sun visors.

All about balance

"A GT-R is about total balance management," says GT-R chief product specialist Hiroshi Tamura.

"It is not about chasing a power figures, but creating a new GT-R, where no aspect has been overlooked. This is appropriate to celebrate the GT-R 50th anniversary."

GT-R PRICES

Premium Edition:

R 2 250 000

Black Edition:

R 2 360 000

GT-R 50th Anniversary Edition:

R2 405 000 (white/red, white/silver)

R2 415 000 (Bayside Blue/white)

IOL Motoring



