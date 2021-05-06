2021 Mercedes-Benz Vito facelift offers value-adding enhancements

JOHANNESBURG - After a quarter of a century of being one of the most impactful players in the mid-size van market, the Mercedes-Benz Vito is none the worse for wear. The updated Mercedes-Benz Vito not only sports an even more attractive form, but it is packed with value-adding enhancements on the inside as well. These refinements ensure that the latest version of the Vito will add to the more than 1.8 million units that have been sold globally, since the first-generation Vito was launched in 1996.

“The Mercedes-Benz Vito facelift is being introduced to the South African market at a challenging time. But as we know, challenges bring new opportunities and the Vito is a perfect solution for the upsurge in online shopping and logistics that accompany this, in terms of staff transportation, cargo and package deliveries,” says Nadia Trimmel, Vice-President of Mercedes-Benz Vans South Africa.

“As Mercedes-Benz Vans, we are confident that the Vito facelift will play an integral part in this upsurge, by being a valued partner to a number of small, medium and large enterprises in our country, as industries evolve amidst changing consumer preferences,” adds Trimmel.

2021 Mercedes-Benz Vito

EXCITING EXTERIOR

A nip and tuck facelift has resulted in the Vito being one of the most eye-catching mid-size vans to be seen on the road. The updated radiator grille design – with and without the chrome option – is available when ordered in conjunction with selected factory options.

The options of the Vito facelift include Active Brake Assist, painted bumpers and a Driver Assist Package, ensuring that the vehicle attributes are even more attractive than its highly successful predecessor.

COMFORTABLE CABIN

Merc’s designers have also updated the entire Vito range’s interior. The hard-wearing and elegant "Caluma" fabric replaces the previous "Tunja" fabric. It features a white stripe pattern on the seat cushion and backrest, while the sides and headrest are finished off in a long-lasting black.

The Vito facelift includes new ventilation nozzles (similar to the class-leading V-Class) with a sporty turbine look on the left and right edges of the dashboard. In conjunction with the optional chrome package, the central dashboard is now framed by an element in high-quality piano lacquer finish. With this option the surrounds of the new ventilation nozzles also come in a chrome design.

To round off the star performer’s interior, a heavy-duty and waterproof floor covering provides improved dampening and an anti-slip surface for entering and exiting the vehicle.

2021 Mercedes-Benz Vito interior

INFOTAINMENT OVERLOAD

The facelift also extends the range of infotainment systems. The new Vito uses digital radio reception for all radio options. This means that crystal-clear and interference-free radio reception is even possible over long distances in consistently good quality. The Audio 10 system also has a Bluetooth interface with hands-free functionality or for streaming music.

The new Audio 30 and Audio 40 infotainment systems meet many customer requirements, with a 20cm touchscreen with Smartphone Integration via Apple CarPlay and Android Auto. A smartphone can be charged via the USB interface.

ENHANCED SAFETY

The Vito Facelift extends its range of safety assistance systems, continuing the tradition of redefining safety standards in its segment. The Vito Panel Van was the first van to be equipped as standard with airbags and seat belt reminders for both the driver and co-driver. And with Crosswind Assist and ATTENTION ASSIST among the standard equipment six years ago, the Vito already redefined safety standards in this segment.

The new optional Active Brake Assist can detect the risk of a collision with a vehicle driving ahead, and initially gives a visual and acoustic warning. If the driver responds, the assistance system builds up brake pressure appropriate to the situation. If there is no response, the system actively assists with braking manoeuvres. In urban traffic, Active Brake Assist also reacts to stationary obstacles or crossing pedestrians.

2021 Mercedes-Benz Vito

SERVICE and SUPPORT

All new Mercedes-Benz Vito facelift vehicles come standard with a 5-year/100 000km ServiceCare BestBasic contract. The contract includes: The labour to perform the service, the cost of all oils and lubricants for the engine, gearbox and axles, and the cost of air and fuel filters.

Mercedes-Benz ServiceCare offerings are designed to give operators and drivers peace of mind and ensure that their Vito continues to deliver outstanding performance.

2021 Mercedes-Benz Vito

The Mercedes-Benz ServiceCare Complete is an all-inclusive maintenance package that offers additional comprehensive protection for the Vito facelift, resulting in increased certainty, mobility, much-needed predictability and flexibility.

The package covers all items that are included in the ServiceCare BestBasic plan, as well as wear and tear repairs (e.g. brakes, battery, clutch, suspension, oil), for a fixed cost. In addition, the CompleteCare offering adds value by including the warranty of nearly all parts and assemblies (e.g. engine, transmission, electrical components, axles and air-conditioning) and roadside assistance.

The contracts cover any repairs required during the routine operation of the vehicle, but does not cater for any components damaged due to external influences or acts of nature. The ServiceCare packages cover all items as prescribed by the manufacturer’s service schedule for the stipulated kilometres and/or period of the contract.

Existing and prospective customers can visit a Mercedes-Benz commercial dealership or see www.mercedes-benz.co.za/vans for more information and latest pricing.

2021 Mercedes-Benz Vito

