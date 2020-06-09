2021 Opel Mokka shows off its distinctive new face
Rüsselsheim, Germany - Opel has officially confirmed that its new-generation Mokka will be the first vehicle to wear the new face of the brand, and the new teaser image shown above leaves little to the imagination.
This new ‘Visor’ frontal design was first seen on the GT X Concept of 2018, where the Opel badge, cameras and sensors were all placed behind a darkly tinted Plexiglas structure. Opel says the new facial design also takes inspiration from the first-generation Manta.
“The Opel Vizor will become a hallmark of all Opel models in the course of the 2020s with the idea of further clustering top technologies,” Opel said.
The company’s design Vice President Mark Adams explained that it was very important to create a fresh face for the brand that was true to its future design philosophy of being “bold and pure”.
“There is no need for a classic grille in electric cars like the Mokka, so the Vizor creates a seamless integration of future lighting and other technologies, all within a high-tech protective surface,” Adams added.
Speaking of battery cars, Opel has previously confirmed that there will be a fully electric version of the Mokka, but that traditional combustion engines were also part of the plan. These are likely to include parent company PSA’s 1.2-litre turbopetrol, which is currently offered in 74kW and 96kW guises in the new Corsa.
The Mokka will be built around PSA’s CMP modular architecture that also underpins the latest Corsa and its Peugeot 208 cousin. Shifting from the older GM platform to the new one will result in a weight loss of up to 120kg, Opel claims. That’s impressive, especially considering that the new Mokka will have a similar footprint to today’s car.
The weight loss, along with improved body rigidity, is made possible by the greater use of high-strength steels, Opel says.