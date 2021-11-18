2022 Volvo XC60 here soon with fresh tech, Google infotainment
Johannesburg - Volvo is hitting the refresh button on its XC60 midsize SUV, with the facelifted model set to hit South Africa during the first quarter of 2022 sporting a subtle facelift and a brand new Google-powered operating system.
Visual changes on the 2022 Volvo XC60 include a new grille and bumpers, fresh alloy wheel designs and new exterior colour options.
Inside you won’t notice any changes to the basic cabin architecture, but Volvo does speak of fresh interior materials - including leather-free upholstery options.
Customers can also look forward to a brand new infotainment system that’s said to offer “unprecedented personalisation and unparalleled connectivity,” in the words of Volvo Car SA Managing Director Greg Maruszewski.
Volvo is the first carmaker to have teamed up with Google to produce an Android-powered infotainment system with built-in Google apps and services. Owners can also call upon Google Assistant to voice-control everything from temperature to navigation destination, music and more. Over the air updates are also part of the deal with this system.
While we’re still on the subject of gadgets, the 2022 Volvo XC60 is now equipped with the Swedish carmaker’s latest Advanced Driver Assistance System sensor platform that includes an array of radars, cameras and ultrasonic sensors. These enable a wide range of active safety features that allow for automatic braking and collision avoidance as well as the detection of other road users and semi-autonomous driving support up to highway speeds.
The Volvo XC60 model grades and trims remain the same for 2022, meaning buyers can choose from 140kW D4 and 173kW D5 turbodiesel engines and 183kW B5 and 220kW B6 turbopetrol options.
Prices are also expected to remain the same, ranging from R813 300 through to R968 000. These include a five-year/100 000km warranty and maintenance plan as well as five year’s worth of roadside assistance.