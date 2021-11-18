2022 Volvo XC60 here soon with fresh tech, Google infotainment

Johannesburg - Volvo is hitting the refresh button on its XC60 midsize SUV, with the facelifted model set to hit South Africa during the first quarter of 2022 sporting a subtle facelift and a brand new Google-powered operating system. Visual changes on the 2022 Volvo XC60 include a new grille and bumpers, fresh alloy wheel designs and new exterior colour options.

Inside you won’t notice any changes to the basic cabin architecture, but Volvo does speak of fresh interior materials - including leather-free upholstery options. Customers can also look forward to a brand new infotainment system that’s said to offer “unprecedented personalisation and unparalleled connectivity,” in the words of Volvo Car SA Managing Director Greg Maruszewski. Volvo is the first carmaker to have teamed up with Google to produce an Android-powered infotainment system with built-in Google apps and services. Owners can also call upon Google Assistant to voice-control everything from temperature to navigation destination, music and more. Over the air updates are also part of the deal with this system.