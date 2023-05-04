2023 Isuzu MU-X arrives with spec enhancements and expanded range

Johannesburg - Keen to grab some additional market share in a segment dominated by the Toyota Fortuner, Isuzu South Africa is expanding its MU-X range while also adding a few enhancements. Aiming to make the large SUV accessible to a wider audience, Isuzu will be adding a 1.9-litre LS derivative to the mix later this year to complement the existing 3.0-litre line-up. While it will be the most affordable model in the range, pricing has yet to be announced however.

As of now Isuzu is also expanding the 3.0-litre line-up with the addition of a 3.0 LSE 4x4 model. Until now the mid-range model, which slots between the 3.0 LS and 3.0 Onyx, was only available in 4x2 guise. The 2023 Isuzu MU-X also receives some subtle design changes. The silver and chrome finishes found on the previous model have been replaced by a dark Magnetite finish for the grille, bumpers, roof rails and side steps.

What’s more, privacy glass is now standard across the line-up and there’s a new colour option called Norwegian Blue, which the carmaker refers to as “stunning”. But that’s not all. The LS base derivative trades its previous 17-inch alloys for the same 18” rims fitted to the LSE, while the Onyx gains new 20-inch machined alloys. There are a number of improvements inside too, including dark Magnetite garnishes for the door and instrument panel, matching the new exterior trim.

Leather seat upholstery is now standard across the range, as is electric adjustment for the front occupants, and the seats also have revised cushions aimed at improving comfort. Spec on the LS is further enhanced by standard front and rear parking sensors, while the LSE gains an auto-dimming rear view mirror as well as steering-mounted paddle shifters for the six-speed automatic gearbox. Isuzu has also added remote starting functionality to the LSE and Onyx models, allowing owners to pre-cool or pre-heat the cabin remotely using the vehicle’s key.

While there are various spec differences between the three model grades, all versions come with ESC stability control as well as Cruise Control, Trailer Sway Control, reverse camera, Hill Start Assist, Hill Descent Control and seven airbags. On the infotainment front, the LS comes with a 7.0-inch touchscreen system with integrated CarPlay and Android Auto as well as WiFi and front and rear charging ports. The LSE and Onyx gain a 9.0-inch touchscreen system with eight speakers instead of six, as well as a powered tailgate and an array of driver assist gizmos like Blind Spot Monitor, Rear Cross Traffic Alert and Tyre Pressure Monitoring.

The 3.0-litre turbodiesel engine remains as before, providing outputs of 140kW and 450Nm. Isuzu hasn’t announced specifications for the 1.9-litre model as yet, but we assume it will mirror the equivalent D-Max bakkie models with outputs of 110kW and 350Nm. Pricing for the new 3.0-litre range starts at R784 300, which is a R37 000 increase over the previous starting price, keeping in mind the additional specification. All Isuzu MU-X models are sold with a five-year or 90 000km service plan and a warranty valid for five years or 120 000km.

Isuzu MU-X Pricing (May 2023) 1.9 LS 4x2 - TBA 3.0 LS 4x2 - R784 300

3.0 LS 4x4 - R867 600 3.0 LSE 4x2 - R826 200 3.0 LSE 4x4 - R909 500