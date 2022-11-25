424km/h, 1014kW: Zenvo TSR-GT is one hardcore hypercar

Zealand, Denmark - Danish hypercar maker Zenvo has whipped the covers off the final and most hardcore version of its TS series. To say that the Zenvo TSR-GT is ultra exclusive would be the understatement of the century, as only three will ever be produced and they’ve already been allocated to customers. Pricing hasn’t been officially mentioned, but it no doubt commanded a premium over the €1.5 million (R27 million) price tag of the humbler TS1.

To describe this hypercar as hardcore is probably an understatement too. Powered by an enhanced version of the 5.8-litre twin-supercharged engine that does service in the TSR-S, the GT thumps out 1014kW and is said to be capable of 424km/h, making it one of the fastest cars on the planet. Just where on earth you could test that theory safely is another matter. For the record, the Zenvo S is good for 878kW and a 325km/h top speed. Zenvo’s inhouse powertrain team improved the volumetric efficiency of the engine through upgraded inlet plenum and exhaust manifold, and also installed a fuel-flex sensor that allows it to run on high-ethanol E85 fuel. The higher top speed is also enabled by a number of carbon fibre drag-reducing enhancements on the body, as well as an elongated rear spoiler and a new type of aero wheel disc cover.

The cabin has also been given a significant upgrade, with multiple leather applications replacing the bare carbon fibre of the TSR-S, as well as the Alcantara on the dashboard, seats and steering wheel. “A new era for Zenvo beckons, but before then, we’ve created our interpretation of a GT variant of the TS platform,” said Zenvo COO Jens Sverdrup. “We’ll make just three models, all of which are allocated to global collectors, much like Tim Burton’s (Shmee150) TSR-S, which he took delivery of this year.” “The final edition of the TS Zenvo platform – the TSR-GT – warrants a drastic styling change, yet remains in keeping with the traditional Zenvo aesthetic. This is a fitting addition to the TS platform, which has spanned across four models.

“Originally established in 2016, the TS platform has created the race-only TSR, TS1 GT and famed TSR-S hypercars. The latest – and possibly final - model from this successful series is a limited-edition TSR-GT; a low-drag, high-speed version of the TSR-S,” Sverdrup added. Zenvo plans to launch an all-new, from-the-ground-up vehicle in the third quarter of 2023. IOL Motoring