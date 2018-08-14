Bottrop, Germany - Brabus has turned its tuning talent to Mercedes-AMG’s GLC 63 S, the C-Class-based SUV getting a 66kW boost and various design mods. The Brabus PowerXtra B40 600 performance pack boosts outputs to 441kW and 800Nm (from the standard car’s 375kW and 700Nm), making it among the most powerful SUVs on the block. In fact, it's just 37kW shy of Lamborghini's Urus.

0-100km/h, according to the German tuner, now takes just 3.6 seconds, while the electronically limited top speed is 300km/h.

The extensively tested upgrade for AMG’s twin-turbo V8 engine consists of an auxiliary control module that introduces new mapping for injection and ignition, while modestly increasing the boost pressure.

Furthermore, Brabus offers an upgraded stainless steel exhaust system that reduces back-pressure and also offers the choice between a quieter “coming home” mode and a more sonorous soundtrack through adjustable flaps.

Suspension mods are limited to a new control module for the vehicle’s air suspension system, lowering the ride height by 30mm.

Styling can be beefed up through numerous carbon fibre body components, a unique Brabus-badged grille as well as a range of Brabus ‘Platinum Edition’ alloy wheels ranging from 19 to 22 inches in diameter.

There is plenty of scope for spicing up the cabin too, with Brabus offering a range of leather and Alcantara upholsteries “in any desired colour” as well as various aluminium, carbon and wood trimmings throughout.

All the aforementioned mods, which fall under the ‘Brabus 600 Compact SUV’ designation, can be performed at once or in stages, and clients can choose between the standard GLC body type as shown in the pictures, or the Coupe version.

IOL Motoring



