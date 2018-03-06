Geneva Motor Show - Zenvo has unleashed a more extreme version of its TS hypercar. Essentially a street-legal version of the TSR race car, the TSR-S gets a “revolutionary” rear wing and a more powerful version of the Danish firm’s twin-supercharged 5.8-litre V8 engine.

The high-revving V8 has been modified to produce an astounding 878kW and over 1100Nm, allowing for a 2.8 second zero to 100km/h run - in fact it’ll get to 200 in just 6.8 secs, says Zenvo.

The engine is mated to a seven-speed automated manual gearbox with ‘dog’ gears for track driving. Said to be one of the fastest-shifting gearboxes in the world, it’s capable of switching between a standard road gearbox configuration and a brutal mechanical direct power-shift race set-up for the track.

However the thing that Zenvo is the most proud of is its Centripetal active rear wing, for which a patent is currently pending.

Featuring two rotational axes, the this huge wing can function both as an air break and a cornering stabiliser. Around corners, the wing rotates relative to the car’s longitudinal axis, generating an inward force together with the conventional downforce.

As company founder (and technical chief) Troels Vollertsen puts it: “Whereas most supercars only achieve optimum downforce in cornering at a certain speed, the multi-rotational function of the wing distributes downforce in an innovative way to deliver the optimum amount of cornering grip at any speed.

“Whilst lifting to boost downforce, the wing also tilts while cornering – for example, lifting the left side of the wing when cornering left and vice versa, to propel the car to the inside of the corner, ensuring exceptional stability and grip.”

The wing forms part of a comprehensive aerodynamic package that help the TSR-S generate three times more downforce than the TS1 GT.

This extreme Danish hypercar will also enjoy an extreme sense of exclusivity, with Zenvo planning to build just five of them per year.

IOL Motoring