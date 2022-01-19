911 Porsche Design 50th Anniversary Edition revealed with special features

Stuttgart - 50 years ago, and barely a decade after creating the first 911, Professor Ferdinand Alexander Porsche launched the exclusive lifestyle and merchandise brand called Porsche Design. To mark the occasion, the Stuttgart-based carmaker has launched the 911 Porsche Design 50th Anniversary Edition, of which only 750 will be made. Luckily a few of those are heading to South Africa, with a price tag of R2 949 000. Based on the 911 Targa 4 GTS, the edition offers a number of exclusive exterior and interior features, including a special clock.

The 911 Porsche Design 50th Anniversary Edition will be available in two colours: Black and Jet Black Metallic. This is contrasted by a Platinum satin finish for the Targa bar as well as the ‘Porsche Design’ decorative film on the doors. Also finished in this hue are a set of alloy wheels, boasting the same design as the 911 Turbo S, and measuring 20” upfront and 21” at the back. The edition also features an exclusive ‘Porsche Design 50th Anniversary Edition’ badge on the slats of the rear lid grille, while the ‘911’ logo on the rear apron is finished in Black. The cabin takes inspiration from some of the historic product designs of FA Porsche. The edition features Sport-Tex equipment with special leather features in Black, while the contrasting seams are Slate Grey. The centre panels of the seats have a classic check pattern in Black and Cool Grey. Buyers can also look forward to a Sport Chrono Package with the Porsche Design Subsecond clock on the dashboard. Here the small second hand is red, another shared trait with the Chronograph I from 1972. The GT sports steering wheel has the 12 o’clock marking in Slate Grey, the same colour as the seat belts, while the headrests are embossed with the ‘Porsche Design 50th Anniversary’ logo. A final touch is the Silver ‘911’ badge with its limited edition number on the dashboard inlay, as well as the ‘F.A Porsche’ signature.