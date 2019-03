Munich - BMW has released a teaser video showing camouflaged prototypes of its first-ever X7 crossover, which is expected to be revealed later this year. Going up against the Mercedes GLS and full-sized Range Rover, the X7 will be a more spacious alternative to the X5, with generous seating for seven occupants.

BMW isn’t mentioning any specifics at this stage, but the company does promise “exceptionally generous interior space, sophisticated drive and suspension technology and exclusive equipment features,” meaning it’ll surely be even more luxurious than the X5.

It also promises “supreme off-road performance,” hinting that it’ll likely offer the new ‘Off-Road Package” that debuted with the new X5, and which offers air suspension with 80mm worth of ride height variance as well as various driving modes for rugged terrain.

Of course, it will share a platform with that aforementioned X5, along with much of its engine range. Nothing is confirmed in that regard, but we’d certainly expect to see an M50d flagship, featuring BMW’s 294kW/760Nm quad-turbo straight-six diesel, as well as turbopetrol options in the form of an xDrive50i V8 with 340kW and an xDrive40i six-pot rated at 250kW.

On the design front, BMW appears to have toned down some of the details that made the concept car (below) controversial, with chunkier headlights, for instance, replacing the slim units on the design study.

But we’ll have to wait until November to see just how successfully BMW has pulled this one off.