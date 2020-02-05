Kempten, Germany - It’s only been a few months since Audi unleashed its latest RS6 Avant, packing more muscle than ever, and thus it hasn’t taken long for German tuner ABT Sportsline to do what it does best. Enter the ABT Power Performance Upgrade, which gives the RS6 a very useful power hike from the standard model’s 441kW maximum output to 515kW, while peak torque rises from 800Nm to 880Nm. This, according to ABT, makes the manic wagon 0.3 seconds quicker off the mark, with 0-100km/h now taking 3.3 seconds.

As far as we can tell the increased outputs are due to software changes only, with the tuner having installed its ABT Engine Control (AEC) system. ABT also claims to have implemented a “whole host of engine protection measures”, although it didn’t go into detail on these. It does however, offer comprehensive guarantees and TÜV certification in Germany.

For the record, the new-generation RS6 is powered by a 4-litre twin-turbo V8 petrol engine that’s paired with a 48-volt mild hybrid electrical system. This set-up can recover up to 12kW of power during light deceleration, which is then stored in a separate lithium ion battery.

The engine is paired with an eight-speed tiptronic autobox and a quattro all-wheel-drive system that distributes 60 percent of the torque to the back wheels under normal circumstances, although up to 85 percent can be pushed back there in more dynamic driving situations.