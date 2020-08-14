ABT unleashes Audi RS Q8 with 544kW, 920Nm of fury

KEMPTEN, Germany - Audi’s fastest SUV just got a whole lot faster with the debut of the latest version of ABT’s RSQ8-R.

The German tuner has managed to extract 544kW and 920Nm from this super SUV, which is a very useful improvement over the standard RS Q8’s outputs of 441kW and 800Nm.

To achieve this, the 4-litre twin-turbo V8 motor has been treated to a high-tech ABT Engine Control Unit as well as a specially designed intercooler.

To make sure its presence is heard loud and clear, the vehicle is also fitted with an ABT stainless steel exhaust system with 102mm carbon end pipes.

There’s no mention of 0-100km/h sprint times, but ABT has announced that customers can opt to increase the top speed to 315km/h.