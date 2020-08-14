ABT unleashes Audi RS Q8 with 544kW, 920Nm of fury
KEMPTEN, Germany - Audi’s fastest SUV just got a whole lot faster with the debut of the latest version of ABT’s RSQ8-R.
The German tuner has managed to extract 544kW and 920Nm from this super SUV, which is a very useful improvement over the standard RS Q8’s outputs of 441kW and 800Nm.
To achieve this, the 4-litre twin-turbo V8 motor has been treated to a high-tech ABT Engine Control Unit as well as a specially designed intercooler.
To make sure its presence is heard loud and clear, the vehicle is also fitted with an ABT stainless steel exhaust system with 102mm carbon end pipes.
There’s no mention of 0-100km/h sprint times, but ABT has announced that customers can opt to increase the top speed to 315km/h.
Filling up the wheel arches are a set of 23-inch flow-forming ABT High Performance alloy wheels (can you even call it an SUV anymore?) and there’s also an aero package that consists of front skirt add-ons, front lip, mirror caps, side skirts, wheelhouse ventilation, fender extensions, rear skirt add-on and rear spoiler.
The German tuner has also done some spring cleaning inside, with ABT-specific seat upholstery, an ABT steering wheel as well as modifications to the start-stop button and shift knob cover.
Furthermore, the door sills are adorned with ‘1 of 125’ lettering, because the tuner is planning to build exactly 125 of these bahn-storming Audi RS Q8s.
And that, incidentally, is because ABT is celebrating its 125th anniversary this year.
IOL Motoring