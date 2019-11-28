AACHEN, GERMANY - The self-confessed petrolheads at AC Schnitzer normally spend their time tinkering with German cars, as they are a German tuning company after all. But given how closely related the new Toyota Supra is to the BMW Z4, the team simply could not resist getting up close and personal with the reincarnated version of Toyota’s iconic sports car. Meet the Toyota GR Supra by AC Schnitzer.

Most importantly, it’s quicker than the standard model, with the tuner having developed a performance upgrade that raises the BMW six-cylinder turbo engine’s outputs to 294kW and 600Nm, up from the standard car’s 250kW and 500Nm. Best of all, for added peace of mind, AC Schnitzer offers a three-year warranty for the sub-assembly.

The tuner has also beefed up the soundtrack with an AC Schnitzer sports rear silencer, while road holding is enhanced by a RS coilover suspension, which is infinitely height adjustable, and which can also be adjusted in rebound and compression stages. Furthermore, the front and rear axles have been lowered by 25mm.

Visual upgrades include a race-style carbon rear wing, matt black AC Schnitzer front splitter and carbon bonnet vents, while clients can choose between four 20-inch wheel designs,in bi-colour, Anthracite, Silver/Anthracite or Anthracite/Silver. The cabin makeover, meanwhile, includes an aluminium pedal set and shift paddles.