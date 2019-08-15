Johannesburg - The third-generation Mercedes-Benz B-Class has landed in South Africa, once again giving customers a more family-friendly alternative to the A-Class, but with all the latter’s interior gadgets and technology. While the styling is evolutionary, the lines are smoother and there’s a definite family resemblance to the latest A-Class, and that’s even more so inside, where the new B inherits its sibling’s aviation-inspired air vents and MBUX infotainment system, although the dashboard panel behind the wide screen has a curvy new design. See the side-by-side 'old versus new' video comparison below the story.

A basic MBUX system is standard, although there are many upgrade options, including the “Hey Mercedes” intelligent voice control with artificial intelligence. There is a lengthy list of snazzy options available in the new B-Class, including head-up display, 64-colour ambient lighting, augmented reality for navigation, climatised front seats with massage function, Multibeam LED headlights, as well as driver assist gadgets such as Active Distance Assist and Active Lane Change assist, and much more.

Standard features include Artico black seat trim, single-zone automatic climate control, cruise control, keyless start, multi-function steering wheel and Active Brake Assist.

The new B-Class is roomier than before, with the wheelbase having grown by 30mm and overall width by 33mm.

New diesel engine

The 2019 B-Class is available with Merc’s new-generation 2-litre turbodiesel engine, which features an aluminium crankcase and innovative stepped-bowl combustion process. Quoted outputs are 110kW and 320Nm, with a zero to 100km/h time of 8.3 seconds. The diesel is mated to a new eight-speed dual-clutch automated transmission.

The only other engine option is the 1.33-litre turbopetrol that debuted in the A-Class, mated to a seven-speed autobox and boasting outputs of 120kW and 250Nm, as well as a 0-100 time of 8.2 seconds.

Mercedes claims to have developed a more comfortable suspension for the new B-Class, while maintaining the same agility as before, and adaptive damping is available as an option.

PRICES

B200 - R526 900

B200d - R559 100

IOL Motoring



