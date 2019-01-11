The top-selling Porsche, of course, is the 91... er... Macan.

Stuttgart - Porsche has revealed its record global sales figures for 2018 and what’s interesting is just how big a percentage of its sales are made up by SUV models. Of the 256 255 vehicles that Porsche sold around the world last year, 157 255 were SUVs, with the Macan emerging as Porsche’s top seller with 86 031 units sold and the Cayenne coming in second with a volume of 71 458.

In fact, Porsche sold twice as many Cayennes as it did 911s in 2018, the sports car racking up 35 573 sales - and that’s got nothing to do with the current generation nearing the end of its product cycle, as it was still a 10 percent improvement on the previous year.

Macan sales, meanwhile, were up 11 percent and Cayenne sales 12 percent, and you can expect the former to reach new heights in 2019 (no pun intended) as Porsche phases in the facelifted model.

And no need to moan or cry sacrilege - those juicy profits make Porsche rich enough to develop all those rip-snorting GT-badged 911s that we love so dearly.

The 911 was not Porsche’s slowest seller, however - that honour belongs to the 718 Boxster and Cayman entry level sportsters, which notched up just under 25 000 sales.

The Panamera range slotted just above the 911 in the sales rankings, with 38 443 finding homes last year - but it registered the highest year-on-year growth of 38 percent.

As mentioned, 2018 was a record year for Porsche, with sales improving four percent over 2017, which was also a record year.

China was by far the biggest market for the German marque, accounting for 80 108 sales (a growth of 12 percent), followed by the USA at 57 202, up three percent.

IOL Motoring



