Buchloe, Germany - Although there are some incredibly powerful variants in the BMW 7 Series range, most notably the 448kW V12 M760Li, there isn’t an outright sporty model that would appeal to M Division fans wanting a limo that’s larger than the M5. That’s exactly the gap Alpina tries to plug with its B7 and now there’s a new version based on the latest, facelifted BMW 7 Series, and sporting some performance and dynamic enhancements.

Although Alpina decided to beef up BMW’s 4.4-litre V8 engine rather than the V12, saving some weight in the process, it has managed to match the M760Li’s torque output of 800Nm, and comes just 1kW shy in the power stakes, with 447kW on tap. For the record, it’s actually slightly more powerful than BMW’s M5, which produces 441kW and 750Nm in standard guise.

According to claims, the B7 will sprint from standstill to 60mph (96km/h) in just 3.5 seconds and reach a top speed of 330km/h.

Alpina says it has made the latest B7 even more responsive, enhancing power delivery across the entire rev range. To completely minimise inefficiencies, the super saloon boasts a high-performance cooling system with Alpina-specific intercoolers. As you’d imagine, it also gets new software, for the engine as well as the eight-speed automatic gearbox, while the xDrive all-wheel-drive system has been recalibrated.

Buyers can look forward to a special soundtrack too, courtesy of the Alpina sports exhaust system, featuring active exhaust valves.

The car retains two-axle air suspension, but with an Alpina twist, courtesy of unique Sport+ settings that lower the car by 1.5cm - something that happens automatically at speeds above 225km/h. A revised braking system, now utilising brake-by-wire technology is also part of the deal.

Finally, the lunatic limo gets a raft of Alpina stylistic tweaks, as well as 20-inch Alpina Classic alloy wheels (21” equivalents being optional).

